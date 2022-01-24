Now it’s time to open a new chapter on these storytelling memories and we are doing it because National Storytelling Week starts on January 29.

National Storytelling Week is aimed at all generations and takes place in theatres, museums, schools – and anywhere where the thrill of the story can be enjoyed.

We are getting into the spirit of the occasion with a look back at storytelling scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.

So if you were spotted digging in to a good book at Thornhill School, Richard Avenue Primary or the Washington Childrens Rainbow Centre, there’s a chance you will be in one of our retro photos.

Take a look.

1. Wonderful in Washington Aimee Allman has great fun with storyteller Chris Bostock during his performance for children at Washington Rainbow Childrens Centre in 2008.

2. A story at Richard Avenue Primary Read all about it. Here is Tracey Elliss with members of the Year 3 Library Club at Richard Avenue Primary School during National Storytelling Week in 2005.

3. Thrilling tales at Thornhill School Storyteller Francis Firebrace commanded lots of attention when he visited Thornhill School in 2004.

4. A special day at Oxclose Primary Storyteller Tony Wilson was pictured opening Oxclose Primary Academy's new library with pupils. Have you spotted someone you know in this 2017 photo?