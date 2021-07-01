The People’s Princess, who would have turned 60 today, was a regular visitor to Sunderland and County Durham and our photographers were there to record those special moments.

The crowds turned out in huge numbers each time. Were you there?

Did you see Diana in Houghton-le-Spring in 1984, Sunderland in 1985, Durham in 1987 or Southwick in 1990? Or perhaps you saw her in Sunderland in 1993.

We have photos of each occasion. Take a look and see if they bring back amazing memories.

1. Meeting the crowds in 1985 The Princess of Wales in Sunderland in May 1985. Can you spot someone you know in the crowd? Photo: SE

2. So happy to meet you Were you in the crowd at St Columba's Southwick on this special day in June 1990? Photo: Christine Boyd

3. Back to 1993 Princess Diana at St Benedicts Hospice in September 1993. Remember this? Photo: SE

4. A warm welcome in 1990 Princess Diana at St Columba's Southwick in June 1990. Photo: Christine Boyd