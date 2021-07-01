10 retro photos of the 'People's Princess' in Sunderland - on the day she would have turned 60
Were you one of the thousands who got to see Princess Diana on a visit to Wearside?
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:31 pm
The People’s Princess, who would have turned 60 today, was a regular visitor to Sunderland and County Durham and our photographers were there to record those special moments.
The crowds turned out in huge numbers each time. Were you there?
Did you see Diana in Houghton-le-Spring in 1984, Sunderland in 1985, Durham in 1987 or Southwick in 1990? Or perhaps you saw her in Sunderland in 1993.
We have photos of each occasion. Take a look and see if they bring back amazing memories.
