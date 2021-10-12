Having fun at nursery. See if you can spot someone you know.
10 retro photos as we put the archive spotlight on nurseries across South Tyneside

The nurseries of South Tyneside are a hive of activity.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 11:33 am

Just look at the fun they had at Nurserytime in South Shields recently where children learned all about the work of police officers and dental experts.

It gives us a chance to look at some of the great times children had at nurseries across the borough in years gone by.

From Westoe Crown to Harton Lane and Beach Hill to the Boldon nature nursery, they all feature in pictures taken by Shields Gazette photographers in the past.

The question is, can you spot an event that brings back memories for you? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. The wonders of wildlife in 2015

Adam Goff, Holly Dusher and Katie Chisholm at Busy Bees Nursery, Cleadon Village where they were working with the Wildlife Trust in this 2015 scene. Does it bring back memories?

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. A special year at Boldon Nursey

All the way back to 2005 at Boldon Nursery where 6 sets of twins were in the picture. Recognise them?

Photo: CL

3. A big day at Albert Elliott

These pupils at the Albert Elliott Primary School nursery were pictured on graduation day 13 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: Graduation day in 2008

4. All smiles at Ashfield Nursery

Play time at Ashfield Nursery in Harton Lane in 2014.

Photo: IAIN BROWN

