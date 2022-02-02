What could be better than a look back at parties, shop openings and litter picks. We have it all in these 10 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Staff and children at the Apple Blossom Day Nursery in Castletown, were having a beach themed party in this 2013 photo.

The East View North VJ Day street party in 1995.

Castletown Pit Head Canteen in 1941.

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Morrisons store in Castle View, Castletown. Were you one of the first customers in 2011?