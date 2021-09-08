10 Pyrex photos to remind you of a Sunderland business with a place in our hearts

But what are your memories of Pyrex which was a part of Wearside life until its closure in 2007?

Did you work there? Here are a few reminders of the factory in scenes from the 1950s onwards and we are hoping they bring back plenty of happy memories.

Take a look at our selection of 10 Pyrex pictures and then share your own memories.

1. The team in 2007 Workers from the Arc Pyrex works team pictured in 2007.

2. A glowing tribute to Pyrex This scene of glass production was taken at the works in 2007.

3. Back to the 80s A 1981 factory view

4. Hard at work in 1975 Back to 1975 when the consumer division of the company then known as James A Jobling and Co was awarded the Queen's Award to Industry.