We have festival photos galore in our Echo archive tribute to fans at live music events.

10 pictures from Sunderland music festivals past get you in the spirit as Glastonbury prepares to return

We are all dreaming of warmer days and the chance to re-live the fun of enjoying live music outdoors.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 2:55 pm

And with Glastonbury looking set to return this year, we decided to remind you of a few music festival scenes closer to home which may bring back wonderful memories.

Were you pictured at the Fringe Festival in 2010 or Glastonbraley in 2005? How about Summer Streets in 2016 or the Split Festival in 2014?

We have reminders of them all so join us for a trip back in time to see if you are in the picture.

1. Summer fun in Thompson Park

Field Music entertain the crowds in Thompson Park, as they headline the Cultural Spring Summer Street Festival in 2016. Were you there?

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Time for a photo in 2014

Music fans at the Split Festival in Mowbray Park. Were you pictured in the rain 8 years ago?

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

3. Live in 2010

The Sunderland Live Fringe Festival 12 years ago. Who do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: TY

4. What a turnout in Cliff Park

A great crowd turned out for this 2008 music festival in Sunderland but who do you recognise in the audience?

Photo: CA

