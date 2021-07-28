10 photos from the Sandhill View School prom of 2007 - who do you recognise?
Can you believe that 14 years have passed since these prom photos were taken.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:56 pm
They show students from the Sandhill View School in Sunderland enjoying their prom night at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham.
They look resplendent in their gowns and suits but we want your memories of the occasion.
Can you spot someone you know in our photo selection and did you have a great time yourself? Take a look and tell us more.
Page 1 of 3