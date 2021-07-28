So many faces from 2007 but how many do you recognise?
10 photos from the Sandhill View School prom of 2007 - who do you recognise?

Can you believe that 14 years have passed since these prom photos were taken.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:56 pm

They show students from the Sandhill View School in Sunderland enjoying their prom night at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham.

They look resplendent in their gowns and suits but we want your memories of the occasion.

Can you spot someone you know in our photo selection and did you have a great time yourself? Take a look and tell us more.

1. Reflections on 2007

Arriving in style by limo. Were you pictured with friends?

2. Glamorous gowns for a special occasion

Ready for their Ramside Hall prom.

3. In the picture with pals

Retro at the Ramside. Are you pictured?

4. Looking smart boys

Were you pictured on the way to your prom?

