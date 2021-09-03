10 memories of 1995 life on Wearside - from the Radio 1 Roadshow to a pets tea party

Was it watching hit TV shows such as Father Ted, Hamish Macbeth or Game On? Was it listening to chart toppers from Robson Green, Celine Dion or Rednex?

Or perhaps these scenes closer to home will bring back great memories.

We have 10 reminders of life in Sunderland and County Durham from 26 years ago and it includes fundraisers at Barnes Infants School, the opening of a new library at Hetton and a scene from the Alexandra in Grangetown.

The Belford House football team, and a retirement at Thorney Close Primary School were also in the news.

To find out more, have a browse through our retro selection.

1. Fantastic in fancy dress Raising money for the Prince's Trust Volunteer Community Project in 1995 were, left to right, Louise Greaves, Fiona Johnson, Angie Forster, Zaf Iqbal, Alan Younger, John Coates and Dave Cunningham.

2. A big day at Thorney Close Cissie Clark hung up her ladle at Thorney Close Primary School after 20 years of dishing up school dinners. Cissie is pictured with some of the children in 1995.

3. Tea and time well spent with pets The launch of the Great North Tea Party in April 1995. Pictured left to right, were: Pat Tatters, PDSA area appeals organiser, volunteer helps Liz Varley, Joanne Barras and Margaret Glass. Remember this?

4. So much talent at the Alexandra Do you recognise the contestants at the Alexandra pub talent contest in Grangetown in April 1995?