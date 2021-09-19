Pirate scenes galore but can you spot someone you know?
Pirate scenes galore but can you spot someone you know?

10 hearty retro scenes which show Sunderland and County Durham people in touch with their pirate side!

We are flagging up these archive pirate scenes in the hope they bring back great memories.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 9:00 am

Arrgh you pictured in these photos which all have a Wearside or County Durham link?

It’s International Talk Like A Pirate Day on Sunday so we dipped into the treasures of the Sunderland Echo archives to find these retro pictures. They all show people dressed like pirates but can you spot anyone you know?

From the pirate day at Seaburn Primary to pirate stories at Roker, we have photos galore for you to enjoy.

So let’s sail through this archive collection and savour some scenes from times gone by.

1. Pirates for the day at Seaburn

Seaburn pirates for the day in 2011 as pupils at the primary school dressed up to raise money for the RNLI. Left to right are; Jessica Langley, 6, Layla Amir, 7, Harry Marshall, 6, Beth Wright, 7, and five year old Fraser Nicholson.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Photo Sales

2. On the beach in 2013

Jessica Fielding, Rebecca Griffiths and Riley Bayles were pictured enjoying the pirate themed beach in The Bridges 8 years ago.

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

Photo Sales

3. Magnificent at Millfield

It's pirate day at Millfield Community Nursery in 2008. Is there someone you know in this photo?

Photo: KB

Photo Sales

4. Ready for a toddle

The Jelly Babies toddler group in Barmston was pictured during a sponsored toddle in 2010. Were you there?

Photo: PB

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3