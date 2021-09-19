10 hearty retro scenes which show Sunderland and County Durham people in touch with their pirate side!

Arrgh you pictured in these photos which all have a Wearside or County Durham link?

It’s International Talk Like A Pirate Day on Sunday so we dipped into the treasures of the Sunderland Echo archives to find these retro pictures. They all show people dressed like pirates but can you spot anyone you know?

From the pirate day at Seaburn Primary to pirate stories at Roker, we have photos galore for you to enjoy.

So let’s sail through this archive collection and savour some scenes from times gone by.

1. Pirates for the day at Seaburn Seaburn pirates for the day in 2011 as pupils at the primary school dressed up to raise money for the RNLI. Left to right are; Jessica Langley, 6, Layla Amir, 7, Harry Marshall, 6, Beth Wright, 7, and five year old Fraser Nicholson. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

2. On the beach in 2013 Jessica Fielding, Rebecca Griffiths and Riley Bayles were pictured enjoying the pirate themed beach in The Bridges 8 years ago. Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson. Photo Sales

3. Magnificent at Millfield It's pirate day at Millfield Community Nursery in 2008. Is there someone you know in this photo? Photo: KB Photo Sales

4. Ready for a toddle The Jelly Babies toddler group in Barmston was pictured during a sponsored toddle in 2010. Were you there? Photo: PB Photo Sales