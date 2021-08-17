10 flashback photos from the day your loved ones started their first day at school

It’s the day that your loved one starts their first day at school – or nursery – and it evokes all sorts of emotions.

There’s a touch of sadness that they are off to lessons and are growing up fast.

And there is sheer pride at a day to live long in the memory.

We have 10 such reminders with these photos of new starters at primary schools and nurseries across Sunderland and County Durham.

From Quarry View to Marsden, and Diamond Hall to Richard Avenue, we have them all.

1. Retro at Richard Avenue New starters at Richard Avenue Primary School in 1991. Recognise them? Photo: se

2. Seeing double at Hillview Infants It's 2008 and Hillview Infants School had five sets of twins arriving for their first day at school. Can you name them? Photo: TC

3. Super at St Mary's First day at school in triplicate for Gabriella, Nicky and Francesca Richardson as they arrive at St Mary's RC Primary in Sunderland in 2006. Photo: se

4. Sparkling memories from Diamond Hall These new starters began school life at Diamond Hall School in 1993. Photo: se