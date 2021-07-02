Washington history group is set to return after 15 months due to pandemic restrictions

The society is an informal group working together to keep the history of Washington alive. They collect and preserve photographs, documents and memorabilia, while taking an active part in raising awareness of their heritage through talks and exhibitions. From the Stone Age to the Galleries.

They are a very social group and meet again, on Monday, July 5, at 1.30pm in the MIND Building, Grasmere Terrace in Columbia, opposite the Washington Glebe Bowling Club.

Chair of the group Ged Parker is thoroughly looking forward to seeing some old faces – and hopefully a few new ones too.

The Washington History Society is interested in all of Washington's history. This picture of theirs shows the unveiling of the war memorial being unveiled by Lord Lambton on June 5, 1920.

He said: “It’s an open meeting and we’d love to hear people’s stories about what they’ve been finding out over the break. We’re also looking to put some events on again.

“Luckily the stories can wait to be told. History doesn’t change.”

One of the events the group will be involved in with could be the Seaburn classic car show in July. In the meantime monthly meetings provide some fascinating glimpses into to Washington of the past.

Covid rules will be followed at meetings, as well as those those required by MIND. For now, attendees must bring their own refreshments.

The main item on the agenda at the first meeting will be catching up on the last 15 months. Entry is just £2. For more information call 07736 010203, or visit the Washington History Society website.