The memorial has been the centrepiece of the picturesque Washington Village green for over a century. Inscribed on it are 297 names of the fallen of Washington from conflicts involving Britain from World War One onward.

A Design, Access and Heritage statement has been prepared as part of an application for Listed Building Consent to correct a misspelled name on the Grade II-listed monument.

The misspelled name is in the World War Two section as CARR WD. A relative of the serviceman has confirmed that it should read CARR WP.

The war memorial in Washington Village is to undergo improvements - and a correction.

Experts have confirmed that it is not possible to correct the name where it is, so it will be inscribed correctly on a separate section of the memorial. The memorial is beautifully maintained and generally in good condition, although the weather has slightly eroded parts of it.

The spelling error was made during renovation carried out in 1986. It is not confirmed if the work was done under the authority of Tyne and Wear County Council (TWCC), or what became Sunderland City Council. TWCC was abolished on April 1, 1986.

Costs and a timescale are also yet to be announced. The Design, Access and Heritage statement says the work will be done “by a reputable stone mason who has considerable experience of carrying out works to listed buildings, including carving names into memorials.”

Sunderland City Council told the Echo: “All our city’s war memorials are important reminders and focal points for remembrance.

CARR WD should be CARR WP.

“As the design and access report notes, these works will correct an error on the Washington War Memorial through a sensitive and justified additional inscription that respects its historic, architectural and artistic significance.

“Subject to further permissions, a works programme will be arranged and a budget allocated.”

The bluestone memorial was unveiled on June 5, 1920 by the Earl of Durham to commemorate 180 servicemen and one woman, nurse Sarah Ferguson, who lost their lives in World War One.

It now also commemorates victims of World War Two, the Falklands, the Gulf War, Afghanistan and the 2003 war in Iraq.

In 1977 trees were planted nearby by Prime Minister James Callaghan and US President Jimmy Carter.

