We would love your memories of these scenes from St John Bosco RC Primary's past.

10 retro St John Bosco school scenes - from sandcastles to poetry and shoeboxes

We’re building great memories of St John Bosco RC Primary with these flashback feature.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:54 am

And we are doing it with 10 Echo archive photos. They show everything from an award-winning sandcastle team at the school in 1998, to students showing their support for England at the 2010 World Cup.

We also have pupils supporting the Shoebox Appeal to 40th anniversary celebrations.

There’s much more besides but the only way to find out is by joining us on a journey into the past.

1. A time for celebration in 2011

Graduating Year 6 pupils celebrated the school's outstanding Ofsted report 11 years ago. Who do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

2. Survey stars of 2003

These Class 5 pupils did a survey in 2003 on what should be placed on the Vaux site. Were you among them?

Photo: MM

3. Come on England

These pupils were keen to show their support for England at the 2010 World Cup.

Photo: KB

4. A slice of the past in 2008

Pupils Sarah O'Connor and Tom Walker help head teacher Anne Mackay to celebrate the school's 40th birthday in this 2008 scene.

Photo: TY

