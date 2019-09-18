Pure Gym personal trainer Steve Dougherty puts client Neville Ramsay through his paces at Pure Gym, Newcastle Road, Sunderland.

We’ve teamed up with a Sunderland-based personal trainer to give away four one-on-one PT sessions, which will help give one reader the tools needed for a healthier lifestyle.

Steve Dougherty runs his PT sessions at Pure Gym in Roker and he’ll be giving someone the chance to take part in four 45-minute one-on-one sessions worth around £100 for free.

One of Steve’s clients who says fitness has been key to turning his life around is Neville Ramsay, 54, from Sunderland city centre.

Neville was diagnosed with Type II diabetes, but says he was able to reverse the condition through diet and exercise.

The hairdresser explained: “I think a lot of us lead a hedonistic lifestyle when we’re younger, going out partying, but that catches up with you when you’re older. Being diagnosed with Type II diabetes was a real health scare for me.

“I knew I needed to make a change and I started by looking at my diet and doing Michael Mosley’s Blood Sugar Diet, which really worked for me. Then I got into fitness, I was running 10k three/four times a week but then my knee went and I needed to find other ways to keep fit.

“I’d been coming to Pure Gym for about a year, but felt like I was just going through the motions. I’d noticed Steve and the results he was getting with other clients, who were toned beautifully, so I asked to work with him and began seeing some real results.”

Steve said: “With Neville it was all about technique and controlling his tempo. We’ve built up lean muscle mass while reducing his overall body fat.”

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 16 who is deemed fit to work out by a doctor.

All you need to do to enter is email your name, age and why you would like to win the prize to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by Monday, September 30.