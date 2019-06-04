TV chef Nigella Lawson opens Sunderland’s new Life Kitchen cookery school for cancer patients

TV chef Nigella Lawson has served up a treat in Sunderland with the opening of a special new cookery school.

The presenter and author has been a keen supporter of Washington food writer Ryan Riley and his charity Life Kitchen, which works with cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Ryan was inspired to start the charity after losing mum Krista to cancer five years ago, at the age of just 47.

Chemotherapy affects the sense of taste and the thought of no longer being able to enjoy her favourite meals was one of Krista’s biggest fears when she began treatment.

Life Kitchen teaches its students how to prepare fresh meals they can still enjoy.

Ryan has been holding sessions across the country but has now transformed the grade-II listed Mowbray Park Lodge in Mowbray Park into a new Life Kitchen cookery school, to welcome students from across the country.

Nigella visited Sunderland to see the new facility for herself before carrying out the official opening.

She had first become aware of Ryan’s work through social media and approached him to find out more.

“I was told about what Ryan was doing and I wanted to find out more about it,” she said.

“I just wanted to get in touch with him and to do what I could to help.

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson opens Sunderland chef Ryan Riley's Life Kitchen

“I really thought what Ryan was doing was amazing and I wanted to learn more about it.”

Food was an important part of life but the work of the Life Kitchen cookery classes was about more than just teaching people to cook, she said.

“It is about giving people pleasure, teaching people that life does go on and giving people confidence,” said Nigella.

She hopes others will be inspired to continue the work of the Life Kitchen cookery classes.

“Everyone who follows what Ryan does is impressed and wants something like this to start up where they are,” she said.

“I think a lot of people will be inspired to start something similar wherever they are in the world.”

Ryan is keen to emphasise the social aspect of cookery classes, with chemotherapy hitting patients’ self-confidence.

“Part of what we are doing here is bringing people together,” he said.

“We see people coming in and they are really shy, but by the end of it, they are super happy and genuinely making new friends.”