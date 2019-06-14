Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue urge users of GENTEK wireless charger to stop using them immediately.

A model wireless charger, available in TK MAXX stores, has been placed on an immediate recall list due to safety reasons.

The GENTEK WC/2 wireless charger uses induction to power QI compatible mobile phones which can overheat this unit and put the user at risk of fire.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted out the warnings and directed people to the Electrical Safety First website for more information.

TK Maxx said approximately 133 units of this product have been sold in TK Maxx Stores in the Republic of Ireland from March 2019 to April 2019. The affected product comes in black and white colour and the rear of the packaging is marked with one of the following product codes – 26011, 26012, 26021, or 26022.