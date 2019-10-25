The lowest rated GP practices in Sunderland. Image by PA.

These are Sunderland's 11 lowest rated GP practices - as scored by patients

These are Sunderland’s lowest rated GP surgeries, based on scores provided by patients.

By Sophie Brownson
Friday, 25th October 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 6:00 am

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of the city centre. This is the list of the lowest rated surgeries Sunderland, based on the percentage score given by patients on their overall experience of their GP surgery. The following surgeries did not have ratings provided in the survey: Silkworth Medical Practice; Pallion Primary Care Services; Southwick Health Centre; Springwell House; Pennywell Medical Centre; Bunnyhill Customer Services & Primary Care Centre.

1. Deerness Park Medical Group

Deerness Park Medical Group on Suffolk Street, saw 69% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Image by Google Maps.

2. Villette Surgery

Villette Surgery on Suffolk Street saw 73% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3. Pallion Health Centre.jpg

Hylton Medical Group at Pallion Health Centre, 76% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Image by Google Maps.

4. Red House Medical Centre

Red House Medical Centre on Renfrew Road saw 81% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Image by Google Maps.

