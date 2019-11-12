These are the hygiene ratings for hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfasts in Sunderland

These are the food hygiene ratings for hotels, guest houses and B&Bs in Sunderland

Hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfasts that serve food are subject to food hygiene standards tests.

By Lloyd Bent
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 2:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 2:48 pm

These tests lead to the businesses being awarded a score ranging from zero to five, with five being the rating awarded for the places with the best food hygiene. These are the establishments in Sunderland with hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency website.

1. Abbey Guest House, 17 Roker Terrace

Rating: 5, last inspection: 26/4/17.

2. Anchor Lodge, 16 Roker Terrace

Rating: 4, last inspection: 25/4/17

3. Roker View, 2 Benedict Road

Rating: 4, last inspection: 9/12/18

4. Ashborne Guest House, 7 Saint Georges Terrace

Rating: 4, last inspection: 25/4/19

