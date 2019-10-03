These are the best dentists in Sunderland - according to CQC inspections

These dentists in Sunderland have all been assessed by the Care Quality Commission

A trip to the dentist isn't an activity that many enjoy and it can be something of a nerve-wracking experience, so you want to ensure you are in good hands.

These 16 dentists in Sunderland have all been assessed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) based on five criteria: treating people with respect, providing care, treatment and support that meets patient needs, caring for people safely, staffing, and quality and suitability of management. If surgeries fail to meet appropriate standards on these criteria, they are ordered to make improvements. Those with good standards are not required to take any further action. This is how dentists in Sunderland performed. The full reports can be viewed on the CQC website here.

1. Silver & Charlton Dental Surgery

Service requires no further action. Latest report published on 05-12-2012

Photo: Google

2. Wearside Orthodontic Centre

Service requires no further action. Latest report published on 12-04-2016

Photo: Shutterstock

3. Frederick Street Family Dental Practice

Service requires no further action. Latest report published on 23-10-2012

Photo: Google

4. Mydentist - Orthodontic Centre

Service requires no further action. Latest report published on 26-02-2014

Photo: Google

