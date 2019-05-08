The Sunderland student who discovered the perfect career path - and here’s how

A medical student has praised Sunderland’s Work Discovery programme for helping him make the right career choice.

Nathan Beckett, 19, is now studying medicine at Newcastle University.

Being able to get all of the information from people working in a particular industry is amazingly helpful and it was fantastic to be able to take part Nathan Beckett

And the decision to follow that career path was as a result of the information he received at the opening day event of Work Discovery Week when he was 15.

Nathan, who attended Red House Academy, got the opportunity to talk to professionals at a careers fair held at the Stadium of Light.

It was Gemma Taylor, workforce development and apprentice manager at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and her team who had a lasting impact on the teenager.

After completing his GCSEs, Nathan studied A levels in biology, chemistry, physics and maths which helped him get his place at medical school.

He said: “I had a vague idea of what I might like to do, but when I spoke to Gemma and her team it absolutely convinced me that was the right path, which enabled me to make the right choices.

“I think Work Discovery Week is just as valuable in helping you decide what you don’t want to do as well as what you do.

“Being able to get all of the information from people working in a particular industry is amazingly helpful and it was fantastic to be able to take part.”

Gemma said: “Work Discovery Week gives us an excellent opportunity to engage with local students interested in careers within healthcare.

“Following Work Discovery Week, Nathan attended our Discover Medicine programme designed to give students a broader understanding of careers in medicine.”

John Green, co-chair of Work Discovery Sunderland, said: “Work Discovery Week is a fantastic resource to give young people the answers to questions that they may fail to find elsewhere and open up new career ideas that they may not have previously considered.”

The year culminates in Work Discovery Week, which this year takes place from June 24 to June 28.

Businesses wanting to get involved or who would like to find out about sponsorship opportunities or exhibiting at the careers fair should contact info@sortedpr.com