Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Sunderland.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

Undefined: readMore

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Sunderland where men have the longest life expectancy.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

1. Hill View and Tunstall Men in Hill View and Tunstall have a life expectancy of 82.74 years Photo: JP Photo Sales

2. Fulwell Men in Fulwell have a life expectancy of 81.79 years Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield Men in Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield have a life expectancy of 81.17 years Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Herrington and Doxford Men in Herrington and Doxford have a life expectancy of 81.12 years Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales