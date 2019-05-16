Sunderland university named as a UK top lifesaver thanks to paramedic training

Sunderland's university is celebrating being named as one of Britain's top lifesavers.

The University of Sunderland has been named as one of the Nation’s Lifesavers thanks to its high-level of paramedic training.

University of Sunderlands paramedics.

The Nation’s Lifesavers are the top 100 individuals or groups based in universities across the country whose work in saving lives and making a difference to health and wellbeing is proving successful.

They have been celebrated for the first time today as part of Universities UK’s MadeAtUni campaign, which brings to life the impact of universities on families, communities and wider society.

And the University of Sunderland has been highlighted as one of the best in the UK for its training of paramedics.

Universities were invited to nominate an individual or group who has made a significant contribution to the nation’s health and wellbeing.

Paramedic Steve Merrifield.

The Nation’s Lifesavers are battling diseases, tackling inequality, helping new parents and children enjoy the best start in life and supporting older people.

In Mental Health Awareness Week, their stories show their huge contribution to improving our mental health and wellbeing.

Mark Willis, Programme Leader for Paramedic Science and Out of Hospital Care at the University of Sunderland, said: “This accolade shows the significant dedication of the staff, students and placement partners at the university in developing a highly skilled, patient-centred workforce of the future.”

Professor Dame Janet Beer, President of Universities UK, said: "When people think of lifesavers they understandably tend to focus on the dedication and skill of our doctors, nurses, carers, and paramedics – many of whom are trained at universities.

Images of the paramedics in training at the University of Sunderland.

"Every day, up and down the country, universities are also working on innovations to transform and save lives. Research taking place in universities is finding solutions to so many of the health and wellbeing issues we care about and the causes that matter.

“By proudly working in partnership with charities, the NHS and healthcare organisations, universities are responsible for some of our biggest health breakthroughs and in revolutionising the delivery of care."

The University of Sunderland is helping to address the national shortage of paramedics by working with North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to provide paramedic training.

Among those who have completed their two years of study is Steve Merrifield.

He said: "It has been intense but definitely worth it. Working long shifts then coping with the study takes organisation but we’ve all had incredible support from the university and the North East Ambulance Service."