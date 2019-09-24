Sunderland mums gather to honour breastfeeding champion with a scrapbook of the babies she has helped

Amanda Dunbar, seated, receives a scrapbook of all the babies she has helped to breastfeed.

Amanda Dunbar worked for City Hospitals Sunderland for 11 years as a certified lactation consultant, but the role has come to an end. She helps mothers to breastfeed when they may be having difficulties, giving them practical advice and helping them to support each other.

Amanda, a mother-of-four herself, also works privately with with Milk & Mums, which specialises in infant feeding across the North East.

To recognise her efforts over the years, she was presented with a 62-page, double-sided scrapbook with pictures of the babies she has helped to feed.

The scrapbook was created by Susan Peverall and Lisa Cheverton, who are peer supporters at Sunderland Bosom Buddies which supports breastfeeding mams in the city. Both are personally grateful to Amanda.

The babies in the scrapbook were breastfed for a combined 370 years.

Susan said: “That’s not all the mams Amanda has helped. She’s helped over 350 during her time with the NHS. We tried to fight to keep her job.

“Amanda is an amazing mother and will do anything for you. I had nipple issues when I was trying to breastfeed my daughter. She had tongue tie and couldn’t latch on properly and it was extremely painful.”

Tongue tie is where the skin connecting the baby’s tongue to the floor of the mouth is shorter than usual.

“Amanda showed me a new position. After that there was no pain and Jessica began to gain weight. I breastfed her for 18 months.

“She helped Lisa too. She was round her house every day when she was having trouble feeding her twin boys.”

Amanda said: “I was overwhelmed at the outpouring of love from some of the many families I have supported over the last 11 years. It has been an honour to support them in their breastfeeding and parenting journeys.