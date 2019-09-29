Sunderland MP's plea for people to take 'drink-free days' to reduce alcohol's devastating impact on health
A health campaign aimed at introducing “drink-free days” has been backed by a Sunderland MP.
Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, has shown her support for charity Drinkaware, which is encouraging people to cut down on their alcohol consumption.
A survey of more than 3,000 UK adults found 85% of adults aged between 40 and 64 in the UK agree that cutting back on alcohol is a good way to improve their health – but just 53% of those in the North East have actively tried to reduce their drinking.
Government guidance recommends not drinking more than 14 units across a week and Mrs Hodgson, who is also Shadow Minister for Public Health, is calling on the public to consider trying “drink-free days” and incorporate them into the weekly routine.
She said: “I’m pleased to add my support to this campaign.
“Drinking excessively can have a devastating impact on your health as well as on other elements of your personal life, such as your financial situation and your relationships, not to mention the wider community and the NHS.
“Taking drink-free days is an easy way to cut back on your alcohol consumption.”
As part of its research, Drinkaware also found that 86% of people in the UK are positive to the idea of taking on drink-free days.
The charity is also encouraging people to try a new hobby, take up exercise and plan ahead to make the most of days without alcohol and develop good habits.
Elaine Hindal, Drinkaware Chief Executive, added: “The reality is that the more you drink, the greater the risk for your health. If you drink regularly, one of the most simple and effective ways to improve your health and wellbeing is to have several drink-free days each week.”
Drinkaware also advises adults to try and keep track of their alcohol consumption, and stay within the Government’s low-risk drinking guidelines.
There are 14 units of alcohol in six pints of 4% beer or six glasses of 13% wine.