Sunderland landmarks set to turn yellow in a day of support for city hospice

The whole of Sunderland is being urged to turn yellow to support a city hospice's Sunflower Day.

A number of city landmarks, including Penshaw Monument, The Northern Spire, Fulwell Mill and Keel Square, will be lit up yellow on Friday, June 21, for St Benedict's Hospice's Sunflower Day.

Colin Burgin-Plews wearing his St Benedict's Hospice dress as part of the campaign.

The Ryhope charity is urging people across the city to join in the fun and dress up in the sunniest colour of all to celebrate the work the charity does.

Hundreds of people have already pledged their backing to the event, including Big Pink Dress fundraiser, aka Colin Burgin-Plews, who has a new Big Yellow Dress.

Anthony McDermott, Head of Corporate Relationships, Challenge Events and Digital Communications at St Benedict's Hospice and Centre for Specialist Palliative Care, said everyone at the hospice will be taking on a yellow glow for the day.

He said among the many city companies who have pledged to take part are Gentoo, Wearside Audi, Sunderland City Council, Harrison and Brown and staff at Lloyds Bank.

Anthony said: "We are hoping to turn the whole of Sunderland (and beyond) yellow.

"All businesses, schools, community groups and indeed everybody across the region are encouraged to wear yellow to show their support with donations to the hospice completely optional.

"This is a great opportunity for everyone within businesses. They can get teams involved, have some fun and even join in the conversation across social media using the hashtags #WearYellow #YellowDay #StBenedictsHospice by sharing photos and reasons why St Benedict’s Hospice means so much to them, the community and Sunderland."

He said on the day between 12 and 2pm the hospice will be launching its Twitter ‘thunderclap’ where it hopes to get trending across the UK.

For more information on the day and how to join in contact Lisa Peverley at Lisa.peverley@stft.nhs.uk or on 07710 092803.