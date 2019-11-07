The ProSomnus device

Ashford Orthodontics, based off Wessington Way, has signed a deal with ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, the American market leader in sleep apnoea therapy devices, to bring their ProSomnus devices to the UK and Ireland.

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) occurs when there is a blockage of the airways during sleep, often caused by the tongue and soft tissue at the back of the throat relaxing, causing the narrowing or complete closure of air passage.

It can lead to heavy snoring, but it can also wake people up many times a night, preventing them from falling into a deep sleep and stopping the body effectively healing itself, contributing to series health issues later in life.

Sean Thompson from Ashford Orthodontics

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Thompson, managing director of Ashford, said: “More and more research is showing that intra-oral appliances like the ProSomnus Sleep and Snore Devices work really well. What they do is gently advance your lower jaw, keeping it in a slightly forward position so your airways are kept open.

“It’s simple, but really effective. I’ve seen several other devices to help ease the awful problems of OSA, but we feel that the ProSomnus devices are by far the best in terms of proven data as well as ease of use, comfort and build quality. Unlike others, the ProSomnus device is Cad-Cam designed and then precision milled from one solid piece, so there are no joins or attachments which can wear or break.

“The US Armed Forces, which routinely screens for OSA, have been so impressed by the effectiveness of the ProSomnus Sleep devices, they’ve been prescribing them for

their active service personnel, eliminating the need to carry cumbersome breathing masks as they had in the past.”

He added: “OAT devices are used around the world, but are less common in the UK, where the NHS usually treats the problem with much less comfortable CPAP breathing masks.”

ProSomnus was named on the prestigious Inc Magazine 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies in 2019.

ProSomnus CEO Len Liptak said: “We’re excited to partner with Ashford Orthodontics. Ashford has an excellent reputation amongst clinicians who have developed an expertise in providing Oral Appliance Therapy to patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnoea. Ashford also offers a technology competency that nicely complements ProSomnus’ precision, medical device, manufacturing approach.”

The exclusive distribution deal has been signed in time to allow Ashford to display these devices at the British Society of Dental Sleep Medicine (BSDSM) Members’ Day, held at the Hyatt Regency, Portman Square, London, on Saturday, November 9.

Mr Thompson added: “Dentists and the health service need to look seriously at providing these as an alternative to the CPAP masks. They are less costly over the course of a patient’s lifetime as patients are far more likely to use them given their comfort and convenience as compared to the conventional face or nasal masks.

“Sleep apnoea is a known indicator of many health problems including heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, tiredness, irritability, lack of concentration, mood swings, headaches and even mental health issues, so these devices can make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Ashford Orthodontics was established in 2001 and became a limited company with the addition of two news directors Craig Stevens and Graeme Winyard. It is now the

largest orthodontic laboratory in the UK, employing more than 60 people at its Sunderland base.

The firm manufactures bespoke orthodontic appliances and has an extensive client base stretching across the UK and Europe to Australia and New Zealand.