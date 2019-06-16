Spot yourself in Sunday's Active Sunderland Big Bike Ride 2019 gallery

There are many ways to keep fit and stay active, but for nearly 600 people on Sunday June 16 2019, they choose to ride across the city of Sunderland.

1. Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. The Mayor of Sunderland Coun David Snowdon. Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. The Mayor of Sunderland Coun David Snowdon. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more