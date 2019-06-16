Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland.

Spot yourself in Sunday's Active Sunderland Big Bike Ride 2019 gallery

Nearly 600 cyclists rode between 20-35 miles across Sunderland to keep fit and raise money for charity.

There are many ways to keep fit and stay active, but for nearly 600 people on Sunday June 16 2019, they choose to ride across the city of Sunderland.

Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. The Mayor of Sunderland Coun David Snowdon.

2. Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. The Mayor of Sunderland Coun David Snowdon.

Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. The Mayor of Sunderland Coun David Snowdon.
