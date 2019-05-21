South Tyneside and Sunderland patients to find out about research giving them access to latest treatments

Patients in Sunderland and South Tyneside will be able to find out about research giving them access to latest treatments at two special events this week.

Taking place at Sunderland Royal Hospital and South Tyneside District Hospital, the events will mark International Clinical Trials Day, which took place on Monday, May 20.

The events will give patients the chance to learn about the developments in research which give them the opportunity to receive the very latest treatments and also meet patient research ambassadors who will share their personal experiences of taking part in research.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s research team will have a research awareness stall at South Tyneside District Hospital’s main entrance area today, May 21, from 10.30am to noon.

The second event will be held at Sunderland Royal Hospital in the Kayll Road main concourse and Outpatients in Chester Wing on Friday, May 24, from 1pm to 5pm.

Melanie Johnson, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals and executive lead for Research and Innovation for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our activities around International Clinical Trials Day are an excellent opportunity for us to go out and meet local people and talk to them about possible involvement in research which can bring hope to participants and enable them to help researchers find better treatments for patients in the future.

“Continuous improvement through research and innovation is a core value for our Trust.

"I am very proud that we have been able to develop an enviable reputation - locally, nationally and internationally - for award-winning, ground-breaking research and I know that staff are passionate about using their fantastic range of skills and knowledge to contribute further in this important field for the benefit of patients, clinicians and the NHS.”

There is clear evidence that research-active organisations deliver better clinical outcomes for their patients and the Trust’s new Research and Innovation Strategy 2019-2024 demonstrates its commitment to improving patients’ health and experience through high quality research and innovation.

The strategy sets out four main aims:

· To put patients and the public at the heart of research and innovation

· To deliver accessible, high quality, practice-changing research and innovation

· To develop research and innovation by building local, national and international partnerships

· To develop a workforce where research and innovation are embedded in everything the Trust does

The most recent research-linked award for the Trust was for the Ophthalmology research team at Sunderland Eye Infirmary who were presented with global biopharmaceutical solutions organisation Syneos Health’s Site Appreciation Award.

This award recognises the value of clinical research sites as partners in the clinical research process.

Currently, the team is involved in several clinical trials on common vision-threatening eye conditions including Age-related Macular Degeneration and diabetic eye disease, both leading causes of blindness - the former in the ageing population and the latter among people of working age.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s research team works in collaboration with the National Institute for Health Research Clinical Research Network North East and North Cumbria (NIHR CRN NENC).

The Trust is supporting the NIHR’s new ‘Be Part of Research’ campaign, which is being launched to mark International Clinical Trials Day.

The campaign aims to encourage patients, carers and the public to get involved in research and will coincide with the launch of the new Be Part of Research website www.bepartofresearch.co.uk, which will allow users to search for opportunities to participate in research.