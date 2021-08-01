Rave for Dave planned for dad after his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis aged 55
A dance event has been lined up to support a dad diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease at the age of 55.
Music fan Dave Coxon – know as Disco Dave – was given the news in January following two years of investigations.
Now he has almost lost the use of his arms and is reliant on partner Jannette Hall to help him.
His loved ones are showing their support by holding a series of fundraisers to support the couple, as well as back the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Read More
They include friend Darran Curry, who is planning Rave For Dave on Saturday, August 7, from 4pm to 11.45pm at the workingmen’s club in Dave’s home village of Wheatley Hill.
Tickets are £5 and a series of DJs have been lined up to perform.
Cash raised will help cover the cost of a wet room and modifications to Dave’s home.
His daughter Chloe, 30, calls him her “hero” has thanked all those who have rallied round so far.
She is planning her next fundraiser, which will be a bungee jump from Whitby Viaduct, with the money to help buy aids for her dad and more home adaptations, with a JustGiving page set up to collect cash.
Chloe said: "He has been through so much already losing his partner Lindsey Curry in 2008 when she was 35 then his son, my brother Sam Coxon, on August 12, 2016, when he was just 20, which changed our lives forever.
"I believe my dad is handling all this so well because nothing can compare to the pain of losing his son, right?
"So many people have and are trying to help raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and my dad, me, my partner and my best friend did a 9 mile walk and raised £820.
“His garden has been done off some of his friends, he is such a well loved man.
“My dad is my world and I would like people to see my fundraising page to help my Dad get everything he needs.
"It’s heartbreaking watching him go through this, but he is so strong.”
She added Dave’s favourite saying is “only love” so has had it tattooed on her fingers in his honour.