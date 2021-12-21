People in Sunderland are invited to trial a revolutionary new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer
Thousands of people in Sunderland are to take part in a NHS trial of a new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms even appear.
The city has been selected as one of several places within the North East and North Cumbria to part part in the world’s largest trial of the revolutionary blood test.
People across Wearside aged between 50 and 77-years-old are being asked to look out over the coming days for a letter from the NHS inviting the to take part in the trial.
Any participants must not have had a cancer diagnosis or treatment within the last three years and also have no concerning symptoms.
They will have a small blood sample taken at a mobile clinic in Sunderland from the beginning of January before being invited back after 12 months, and again at two years, to give further blood samples.
If successful, the new blood test will be able to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms ever begin to develop.
Dr Hassan Tahir, primary care lead on the GRAIL project for the Northern Cancer Alliance, said most people were now aware of the benefits of finding cancer earlier when it is easier to treat.
He said: “By taking part in this trial, people in Sunderland will be at the forefront of developing a test that has the potential to save lives from cancer in England and around the world.
“Registering for the trial is easy – just look out for the letter which will show you how to book an appointment online or over the phone. If you receive a letter do please consider being part of the trial.
“The test is a simple blood test that has the potential for identifying cancers at an early stage, this includes head and neck, bowel, lung, pancreatic and throat cancers.”
Should anyone test positive over the course of the trial, the Northern Cancer Alliance is set to be on hand to ensure that necessary follow-up appointments are in place.
Following the Sunderland trial, the mobile clinic will move on to Newcastle, South Shields, Gateshead, Durham and Darlington to give others a chance to take part.