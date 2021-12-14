Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson revealed she was self-isolating on Twitter, saying: “This morning I’ve tested positive for Covid.

“I’m self-isolating and awaiting a PCR test, which means I can’t vote tonight on the new regulations.”

And she urged everyone to get vaccinated: “Please book your jab, get your jab, wear a mask, take precautions, and self-isolate if you test positive.

“#GetBritainBoosted.”

Asked why she would not be able to take part in the vote remotely, she replied: “A few people have asked why I can’t simply vote by proxy. It’s a good question.

“Earlier this year, the Government removed arrangements for MPs to vote remotely or by proxy.

“If I could vote, I’d be voting in favour of the new regulations. I don’t trust the Prime Minister, but I do trust the UK Chief Medical Officers, and we need to get ahead of the virus.

“Labour supports measures designed to protect public health.”

Boris Johnson is predicted to face a large revolt from his own benches in the House of Commons today.

Scores of Tory MPs are expected to vote against the Government or abstain when the measures are put to the test this evening.

Deputy Prime Minister Mr Raab has rejected MPs’ concerns about so-called “vaccine passports” because people would also be able to show a negative lateral flow test to gain entry to venues.

But more than 70 Tories have expressed concerns about the Covid pass proposals – due to come into effect on Wednesday – with claims they are illogical and illiberal.

Mr Raab told Sky News: “Even if you haven’t had the double jab or, in due course, the booster, you can still rely on the lateral flow test, which is why I think some of these concerns about this are overstated.”

Despite the prospect of the largest revolt under Mr Johnson, the measures – which also include the extension of mask-wearing which came into effect last week – will pass as Labour is supporting the package.

