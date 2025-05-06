Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland born and bred pioneering eye surgeon Professor David Gartry was the first doctor to perform laser eye surgery to correct short-sightedness and has this week been celebrating the medical milestone of performing the procedure on his 30,000th patient.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Gartry was born in Sunderland and brought up in Shiney Row, attending the village’s junior school before later moving on to Washington Grammar school.

Professor David Gartry celebrates performing his 30,000th eye surgery procedure. | Professor David Gartry.

After graduating from Glasgow University in 1978 with a first class honours degree in Optics, Professor Gartry studied Medicine at University College London. The Shiney Row boy then went on to train to become an Ophthalmic surgeon at St Thomas’ Hospital and Moorfield in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1989 Professor Gartry became the first surgeon in the UK to perform photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) for myopia (short-sightedness) using the excimer laser.

Professor Gartry performing the very first excimer laser PRK treatment in the UK in November 1989. | Professor Gartry

After he pioneered the surface laser eye surgery procedure, it is now routinely offered to patients throughout the world.

After successfully performing his 30,000th laser procedure, Professor Gartry, 68, said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to improve patients’ vision and eye health at Moorfields, where I started as a pre-registered optometrist in 1978.

“I was appointed as a specialist consultant ophthalmic surgeon in 1995 and I am thrilled that this mature technology, through extensive clinical experience, detailed audit and modern research, have enabled us to achieve consistently exceptional clinical outcomes for our patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Gartry’s 30,000th patient was Dina, who suffered from a very high degree of myopia.

Following the operation she said: “Even though I had my laser vision correction very recently, and it is still early days for my vision to fully stabilise, I am very happy with the results.

“For the first time in my adult life, I don’t need to think about whether I have spare contact lenses in my bag and I am looking forward to my summer holidays.”

Refractive laser eye surgery involves precise reshaping of the cornea to very accurately correct short-sightedness, long-sightedness, and astigmatism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 36 years Professor Gartry has continued to be at the forefront of laser, cataract and corneal treatment, education, and research. He has authored numerous scientific papers, book chapters and textbooks.

Professor Gartry received an Honorary Award of the American Academy of Ophthalmology as well as a Doctor of Science award from Glasgow Caledonian University, in recognition of an “outstanding contribution to the science of Ophthalmology".