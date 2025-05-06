Meet the pioneering Sunderland eye surgeon who performed first laser eye surgery and has now helped his 30,000th patient
Professor Gartry was born in Sunderland and brought up in Shiney Row, attending the village’s junior school before later moving on to Washington Grammar school.
After graduating from Glasgow University in 1978 with a first class honours degree in Optics, Professor Gartry studied Medicine at University College London. The Shiney Row boy then went on to train to become an Ophthalmic surgeon at St Thomas’ Hospital and Moorfield in London.
In 1989 Professor Gartry became the first surgeon in the UK to perform photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) for myopia (short-sightedness) using the excimer laser.
After he pioneered the surface laser eye surgery procedure, it is now routinely offered to patients throughout the world.
After successfully performing his 30,000th laser procedure, Professor Gartry, 68, said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to improve patients’ vision and eye health at Moorfields, where I started as a pre-registered optometrist in 1978.
“I was appointed as a specialist consultant ophthalmic surgeon in 1995 and I am thrilled that this mature technology, through extensive clinical experience, detailed audit and modern research, have enabled us to achieve consistently exceptional clinical outcomes for our patients.”
Professor Gartry’s 30,000th patient was Dina, who suffered from a very high degree of myopia.
Following the operation she said: “Even though I had my laser vision correction very recently, and it is still early days for my vision to fully stabilise, I am very happy with the results.
“For the first time in my adult life, I don’t need to think about whether I have spare contact lenses in my bag and I am looking forward to my summer holidays.”
Refractive laser eye surgery involves precise reshaping of the cornea to very accurately correct short-sightedness, long-sightedness, and astigmatism.
Over the past 36 years Professor Gartry has continued to be at the forefront of laser, cataract and corneal treatment, education, and research. He has authored numerous scientific papers, book chapters and textbooks.
Professor Gartry received an Honorary Award of the American Academy of Ophthalmology as well as a Doctor of Science award from Glasgow Caledonian University, in recognition of an “outstanding contribution to the science of Ophthalmology".
