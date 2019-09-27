Meet the inspiring brothers who tackled MS head on with Great North Run achievement

Marlon and Robert Dagg ahead of taking part in the Great North Run.

Sunderland dad Marlon Dagg, 36, was diagnosed with relapse-remitting MS in November 2018, a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord.

Since then the Nissan worker from Fulwell has taken steps to become as fit as he possibly can to give him a fighting chance to manage the condition.

In September he took on the Simplyhealth Great North Run along with brother Robert Dagg to raise £806 for the MS Society.

Marlon and Robert Dagg walked together for the last few miles of the course.

The pair walked the first three miles together and Robert then pushed his brother for around eight miles.

But Marlon was determined to walk past the MS Society stand in a bid to show how he wouldn’t be beaten by the condition.

And the pair were even able to walk the last two miles together.

Robert said: “It was an emotional day.

Brothers Robert and Marlon Dagg supported each other around the Great North Run course.

“I was running it to raise some money for the MS Society as my brother Marlon has MS, but then he decided that he wanted to join me.

“He did some training to get himself as fit as he possibly could and we were able to walk the first three miles together.

“After that his legs gave up, but I had decided before then run to leave a wheelchair with my mum halfway round the course.

“So we called her and she dropped the chair off to us near to Heworth Metro Station.”

Robert and Marlon Dagg walked for three miles at the start of the Great North Run.

The pair finished in 3 hours 59 minutes, with Marlon beating his brother by one second.

Marlon said: “I couldn’t have done it without Robert.

“He helped me cross that line – he said that was the most important thing – to cross the line under my own steam.

“I shouldn't have been able to do that, but I did it and Robert was by my side throughout.

Robert and Marlon Dagg finishing the Great North Roun.