This little bundle of joy has an usual place of birth on his records - the A19.

Things didn’t go exactly according to plan for Hartlepool mum-to-be Toni Robinson when her new arrival decided to make his appearance ahead of schedule.

Finley weighed in at 7lb 15oz

Twenty-five-year-old Toni was meant to give birth at North Tees General Hospital, but baby Finley had other plans.

Instead, he was delivered in the back of an ambulance on the dual carriagway by the crew, paramedic Annette Croasdale and student paramedic Phillip Hobson.

The North East Ambulance Trust crew – who are based at Billingham - were dispatched when it was clear that Toni needed to be in hospital sooner than planned.

Annette said: “She was over her due date and when we turned up at her house she was clearly in some discomfort. Initially there was nothing to say she was going to have the baby there and then. We got her in the back of the ambulance.

Phillip is the envy of his university class after helping to bring Finley into the world

“While driving to North Tees, she said her waters had broken and said she wanted to push, so Phillip gave her a mixture of pain-killing gas, talked her through her contractions and reassured her.

“When the baby’s head appeared he then helped me to deliver the baby with no complications. Phillip then wrapped the baby in towels to keep him warm and we made sure his airways were clear.”

The crew then rang the hospital so a midwife could be on hand when they arrived to help the new mum.

Toni, 25, from Lamberd Road, said: “The ambulance crew were absolutely fantastic.

“When we were driving to the hospital, they realised things were happening a lot quicker than expected. They were really calm – it happened so fast.”

Both first-time mum Toni and baby Finley – who weighed a healthy 7lb 15oz – are doing well.

The delivery was an especially memorable occasion for Phillip: “It’s Phillip’s first baby as a student and he’s the envy of his class at university,” said Annette.

“But I’ve been on the ambulance service for 17 years and baby Finley was number nine in my career. Before joining the ambulance service I worked on maternity ward at North Tees Hospital.”