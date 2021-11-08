Councillor Harry Trueman made the announcement as the most recent Government data showed Sunderland’s Covid case rate at 441.6 people per 100,000 – a slight drop on the past week’s rate but still almost double the prevalence of the middle of August when the rate was 230 per 100,000 people.After receiving his his jab at the city's Nightingale Vaccination Centre, Councillor Harry Trueman, said: "This is all about keeping each other and our loved ones safe so why delay something that could potentially save your life. I couldn't wait to have mine and I'd urge everyone else who’s eligible to get theirs done too."I've seen the devastating impact Covid has had on communities across our city where families have been left broken by the loss of a loved one to this dreadful disease. A good friend of mine who had it recently has been quite ill with it."My message to everyone who is eligible is please, please get your booster jab. If you’re eligible, it’s because you need to top up your immunity. It could help save your own life and those of others."

It’s a sentiment shared by the City Council’s Director of Public Health, Gerry Taylor, who added: "It's really important that everyone who’s eligible takes up their booster jab at the earliest opportunity because it's the best way of giving yourself longer term protection against getting seriously ill from Covid 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's also really easy, you can book an appointment online at a vaccination centre or pharmacy if you prefer. Some sites are offering walk-ins or you can wait to be contacted by your GP surgery. So I'd urge everyone not to delay.

Mrs Taylor also urged people to take other measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

She added: “I'd also encourage everyone to carry on taking simple precautions such as wearing a face covering in crowded and enclosed public places, washing your hands regularly and keeping your distance when out and about. It's also safer to meet outdoors if you can and to open a window if meeting indoors."These can all make a real difference, as can testing twice a week using lateral flow tests. If your test is positive, if you are contacted by NHS Test and Trace, or if you have any symptoms – even mild ones - it's really important to self-isolate and book a PCR test immediately."

Sunderland Mayor, Cllr Harry Trueman, leads the way getting his Covid 19 booster jab at the City's Nightingale Vaccination Centre. Photograph: North News & Pictures Ltd

During the Mayor’s visit to the Centre, Cllr Trueman also took time to thank the NHS staff for all their hard work. Since opening in January the Nightingale Vaccination Centre has administered 211,000 potentially lifesaving jabs.Cllr Trueman said: "The staff do an amazing job, working tirelessly to keep people safe from this dreadful virus by administering potentially lifesaving vaccines and they deserve both our gratitude and our praise."Booster jabs are currently available to all those most at risk from Covid including anyone over 50 who has had their last vaccine more than six months ago.

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Sunderland Mayor, Cllr Harry Trueman, outside the City's Nightingale Vaccination Centre. (left to right) Sunderland University Student Nurses Roxanne Corbett, Bethany Dumble, Dianne Snowdon and Mayoress Dorothy Trueman. Photograph: Will Walker / North News