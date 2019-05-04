‘I can’t just sit and cry’ - Can you help this inspirational cancer patient with his fundraising mission?

A courageous young man battling prostate cancer is gearing up to take on a seven mile walk to raise charity funds and awareness of the condition.

Kieran Robinson, is aged just 25, but in March this year he was given the diagnosis that he had Stage 3 prostate cancer.

After finding blood in his urine and experiencing constant pain, Kieran - from Barmston Way in Washington - went to see his doctor.

He then embarked on a series of tests before he was given the official diagnosis just two months ago.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK and usually develops slowly, so there may be no signs for many years.

Most cases develop in men aged 50 or older, so Kieran was left shocked when he was diagnosed.

But determined to tackle it in a positive way, Kieran has organised a sponsored walk from Roker to South Shields in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

He hopes to raise £10,000 for the charity and already has raised around £2,000.

He said: “I was diagnosed two months ago and started chemotherapy two weeks ago. “I just wanted to raise awareness that young people can get prostate cancer too and I want to encourage every man to check.” The Pier to Pier Walk for Men will be held on Sunday, May 19, and will see around 90 of Kieran’s friends and family take part.

It will finish at The Sundial pub in South Shields, who have provided the venue for free so that Kieran can hold a fundraising raffle and event for the charity.

But Kieran is in need of transport to get people to and from the walk on the day, along with a caterer for the event afterwards.

He said; “We have a lot of raffle prizes coming in and will be doing the raffle on Facebook Live for those who can’t attend on the day.

“We are hoping to do the walk within two or three hours, covering a distance of seven miles.

“Places are full for the walk itself, but the thing I am struggling with is a caterer to provide food for the event at The Sundial, as well as transport.

“We need two 50-seater coaches to get people picked up from South Shields where they will leave their cars, to Roker for the start of the walk.”

Kieran is due to undergo treatment until June where he will then undergo tests to see whether it has been successful.

He said his partner Mark Humphrey, 31, and his mum Linda Robinson, have been there for him throughout and also praised his employers Taylor Wimpey for their support.

Kieran, who works for the company as a customer relations manager, added: “I just thought, I can’t just sit and cry about it, I have to do something.”

Anyone who is able to help is asked to get in touch with Keiran by calling him on: 07581417439.

To sponsor Kieran on the walk visit: https://bit.ly/2UP1QUK

Sponsor forms are also available at The Sundial pub in South Shields.