‘I am so proud’ - Sunderland youngster Rubie proves she’s a fighter in kick-boxing classes

She’s just a knockout!

Born with spina bifida, four-year-old Rubie O’Brien has battled with her health from the day she was born.

Rubie O'Brien, 4, who has spina bifida takes up kickboxing training with sister Lily O'Brien, 8, and mother Ciara Heffernan.

But now the tot from Norton Road, Southwick, is still showing how much of a fighter she is after taking up kickboxing classes.

Taking up the sport at Fitness 2000 on Roker Avenue, just two weeks ago, her progress has already amazed mum Ciara Heffernan.

Little Rubie’s condition is caused when a baby’s spine and spinal cord don’t develop properly in the womb, causing a gap in the spine.

She spent nine days in the Royal Victoria Infirmary after she was born and had casts on her legs for talipes which meant she had clubbed feet.

She has undergone operations to help straighten one of her feet and snip the tendons of both feet.

Rubie O'Brien, 4, who has spina bifida, has taken kickboxing training.

And at just nine months old the little battler underwent surgery on her hips after being born with hip dysplasia, which means the ball of the joints are not in their sockets.

In a bid to increase her mobility, the brave youngster has already undergone five operations and had countless trips to hospital.

But the future looks bright for Rubie, who has started school at Grange Park Primary School in September and continues to use her specially adapted bike and wheelchair.

The youngster’s bravery was also recognised in the Echo’s Best of Wearside Awards last year where she was named as one of the Children of Courage.

Rubie O'Brien, 4,who has spina bifida, is taking on kickboxing training with sister Lily O'Brien, 8. Pictured with coach Andrea Barber and mother Ciara Heffernan (R).

Mum Ciara, 28,said: “She started school in September and just loves it.

“She has made lots of friends and is getting lots of support from staff.

“Her kick-boxing started after I brought Rubie and her sister Lily to the gym while I trained.

“They would sit in the reception area and loved watching the mixed martial arts classes. One of the coaches saw the kids watching and said they could come along to take part in a couple of free trials, so I took them in last week and they absolutely loved it.”

Rubie O'Brien, 4, has already learned a range of different moves.

Sessions have been adapted for Rubie, who has already started learning different types of punches and kicks.

Ciara, a care worker, added: “She has already picked up quite a bit.

“Considering how little she is her upper body strength is amazing.

“I am so proud.

“It has been a bit emotional to see her do it as one of the things I was worried about when we first got told about her condition was that she would be excluded from things, but everyone has been so encouraging of her and adapted training sessions to include her.”

Brave Rubie O'Brien in hospital after her hip and knee operation.