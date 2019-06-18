Health experts warn of 16 different 'smoking' cancers

Health bosses are backing efforts to warn smokers that they are risking contracting 16 different kinds of cancer because of their habit.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and NHS South Tyneside and Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Groups are backing a new campaign which is raising awareness of the links between smoking and certain types of cancer.

The key message is that ‘Smoking causes 16 cancers. If one doesn’t kill you…it could change your life. Quitting is the one clear way to reduce your risk’.

The 16 cancers are lung, bladder, mouth, nasal cavities, pharynx and larynx, stomach, kidney, bowel, liver, pancreas, cervix, and ovaries, oesophagus and ureter, and myeloid leukaemia.

Whilst there are many other causes of cancer, smoking greatly increase the chances of itr developing – and this can be at a relatively young age - the 40s and 50s.

Melanie Robertson, Cancer Lead Clinician for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: “More than one in four cancer deaths are caused by smoking.

“Most of us know about the link between smoking and lung cancer but fewer people are aware that smoking causes 15 other types of cancer. For every death caused by smoking, approximately 20 smokers are suffering from a smoking-related disease.”

She added: “Every cigarette pumps thousands of harmful chemicals into your lungs which spread around your body. Many of these are known to damage DNA - including genes that protect us against cancer.”

For support and advice on quitting smoking in South Tyneside, call 0191 424 7300 or go to visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/35947/Stop-smoking. In Sunderland call 0800 169 9913/0191 5671057 or go to www.northumbria.nhs.uk/stopsmoking