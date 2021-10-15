Patients’ satisfaction with booking a GP appointment is on the rise, despite a public row brewing over whether doctors are seeing enough people face-to-face.

The majority of patients (71%) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst rated surgeries in Sunderland and beyond.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the hardest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very poor’.

1. Bridge View Medical Group There were 358 survey forms sent out to patients at Bridge View Medical Group. The response rate was 39.1%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 15.3% said it was very poor and 9.9% said it was fairly poor.

2. Dr Stephenson & Partners There were 298 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Stephenson & Partners. The response rate was 44.6%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 8.8% said it was very poor and 11.0% said it was fairly poor.

3. Deerness Park Medical Group There were 385 survey forms sent out to patients at Deerness Park Medical Group. The response rate was 39.5%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 8.1% said it was very poor and 22.4% said it was fairly poor.

4. Westbourne Medical Group There were 365 survey forms sent out to patients at Bridge View Medical Group. The response rate was 42.5%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 8.1% said it was very poor and 4.2% said it was fairly poor.