Get ready to run as new park event gives people the chance to try out sport

Joggers of all ages and abilities are being invited to pull on their trainers and try out two new weekly run routes.

This Sunday will be the debut event of the Great Run Local event held in Princess Anne Park in Washington.

Kevin and Niah Cass-Evans have been among those to take part in the event held in Mowbray Park.

The free community session is organised by volunteers with support from Active Sunderland, Everyone Active and the local Area Committee, to provide people with the opportunity to get involved with regular running.

Designed to be sociable but competitive for those who prefer that added incentive, the weekly Great Run Local is open to everyone from absolute beginners and families to experienced runners, so people can take part at their own pace.

There are two distances to choose from, 2km and 5km.

Runners are asked to meet at Washington Leisure Centre at 9.25am every Sunday morning and register online at www.greatrunlocal.org/register to receive their personal Great Run Local Tag ID.

This latest Great Run Local builds on success of the more established weekly run in Sunderland’s city centre Mowbray Park, which has proved popular with hundreds of runners since it was launched in 2016.

Sunderland City Council executive director of neighbourhoods, Fiona Brown said:“I hope people in Washington will come out on Sunday morning to take part in this free run, which is a fantastic way for the community to socialise and become more active.

“The run, located in the heart of Washington, is a great new addition to the existing community programme in the area, offering residents the chance to have fun, and improve both their physical and mental health.”