Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue urge users of SMOK and Innokin E-Cigarettes to stop using them immediately.

A batch of e-cigarettes, available at Argos, has been placed on an immediate recall list due to safety reasons.

The SMOK and Innokin products, priced at £79.99, have an external battery which can overheat and put the user at risk of fire.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted out the warnings and directed people to the Electrical Safety First website for more information.

Electrical Safety First said: "External batteries supplied with the product is not compatible with the e-cigarettes, and could overheat if used, potentially resulting in a fire or burn injury. If you have an affected product stop using it immediately. Return the product to your nearest Argos store for a full refund."

An estimated 2.9 million people in the UK are using e-cigarettes to stop smoking, and tens of thousands are using them to successfully quit smoking each year. Public Health England's 2015 independent evidence review found that, based on the available evidence, vaping is around 95% less harmful than smoking.

SMOK and Innokin E-Cigarettes sold by Argos

The devices listed for recall are:

Argos is also urging people to return the items to a local store or contact them on their helpline number on: 0800 0113462