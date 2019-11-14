Echo readers have mixed opinions on banning vaping

Cardiologists have published new research suggesting vaping could damage the brain, heart, blood vessels and lungs Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

This news comes from a warning from cardiologists that action should be taken to prevent people becoming addicted to nicotine following research suggesting vaping could damage the brain, heart, blood vessels and lungs.

Experts have claimed that young people must not be allowed to get hooked on e-cigarettes, as vaping rates continue to rise.

On Wednesday, November 13, in a Facebook poll we asked you: “Do you think vaping should be banned?”

Out over 1,600 readers who voted, 68% said yes while 32% said no.

Elizabeth Swanston said: “The thing is with most kids is they’ve probably never smoked cigs in the first place. They’ve just gone on the vapes because they cheaper and fruit flavoured and thinks it makes them look cool, not knowing the dangers.”

Dot Lawson Brown claimed: “No one should be allowed to get hooked on them. They’re more addictive than cigarettes and in the long term – who knows?”

Gayle Ord said: “Smoked for over 20 years and couldn't walk up the stairs without being out of breath. Started vaping and ran an utlramarathon last year. The results speak for themselves.”

Emma Long said: “I was a smoker two years ago and with the help of a vape I am not a smoker no more and I have not had a need to vape either in over eight months as I did it the right way by cutting down on the nicotine amount in the solution till I got to zero and then I just stopped using it.

“So, it can help you stop smoking if it used the right way.”

Kathy Stewart added: “Not any long term research about them yet so it’s a tricky one because vaping has helped some people give up smoking.”