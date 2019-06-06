Disability football group shows off skills in South Tyneside

Members of a new community group showed they are on the ball with their new activities.

The Boldon Community Association held a celebration day inviting visitors along to see what it has to offer.

Coun Norman Dick, Mayor of South Tyneside, brushes up on his footballing skills.

Each month the centre holds a social event and this one was an extra special day with councillors, staff from SAFC and members of the Alzheimer’s Society invited along.

The disablities football group, which was recently set up thanks to a cash injection from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, put on a demonstration to show off their new skills.

And, Coun Norman Dick, the Mayor of South Tyneside, even joined the players for a kick about.

The £10,000 cash boost has allowed the Boldon Community Assocaiton to set up weekly activities for people with disabilities and dementia, as well as those who are lonely or isolated to be able to meed new people.

One of the football players at Boldon Community Association brushes up on skills.

Sue Topping, manager, said: “We have over 22 attending the disability football, some of these people have extreme disabilities and I can honestly say in all of my years working in community associations that I have not gained so much pleasure and seen so many disabled people look so happy and be so competitive.”

As well as the disability football, the cash is helping to deliver a range of other activities including zumba, staying active seated exercise, walking football, badminton, table tennis, the monthly social and much more.

Sue said the money is making a huge difference to the lives of the people who use the centre.

She said: “Initiatives such as these are very important as they help to provide safe and secure spaces for people who may often struggle in social situations.

Members of the disability football group in training.

“Thanks to the practical support and funding from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, we will continue to deliver these activities for our community, benefiting those who come together and interact with one another.

“Working in this way means we can provide a space for people to meet regardless of their disability, illness or other personal circumstances, which helps to build confidence, create friendships and relationships that will improve their way of life going forward.”