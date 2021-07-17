Communities across the North East are being invited to join in an interactive installation to shape the future of research in the region.

Multiverse Lab was launched as an online experience in 2020 and will now tour venues including Hetton Community Pool, where people will be able to record a message on Monday, July 19, from noon until 6pm.

They will then be shared with researchers and decision-makers to shape future health and social care research across the region.

Multiverse Lab is inviting people to sessions as it records people's opinions on health research.

More than 300 people have already added their voice online after it was created by Unfolding Theatre, with topics including mental health, dementia and cancer the most discussed.

The idea came about to help people get more involved in research led by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Newcastle Biomedical Research Centre’s Public Involvement lead.

The project has been commissioned by several NIHR partners in the North East and North Cumbria, VOICE, The National Innovation Centre for Ageing (NICA), Newcastle University and The Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Some of the Creative Team, from left to right, Alex Elliott, Imogen Cloet, Annie Rigby, EJ Raymond, Garry Lydon and Kay Greyson.

They have been involved in projects including the work of Professor Roy Taylor, whose study into a low-calorie diet and its ability to put Type 2 diabetes in remission is helping with new treatments.

Annie Rigby, artistic director of Unfolding Theatre, said: "To be able to take Multiverse Lab out on tour where more people can have their voices heard is a brilliant opportunity, and will really help to address the health issues that matter most to our communities."

For more visit www.unfoldingtheatre.co.uk/multiverse-lab.

