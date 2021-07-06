Will you wear a mask after July 19? Sunderland Echo readers have their say

From that date, it is expected that people will be told to assess their own risks and make their own judgements on how to live with the virus, as opposed to having restrictions set out in law.

Presently, face coverings must be worn in a number of settings in England – unless a person has a valid exemption – including on public transport, in shops and before being seated in hospitality venues.

But do you think face coverings should become voluntary after Step 4 in the Government’s roadmap?

Here are some of your comments from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Emma Frew: “Yep, but I’ve worn mine all the way through and I won’t mind wearing them in venues where the owner is more comfortable if they are worn.”

Kelly Brooks: “It should be the person’s choice whether to wear one or not.”

Readers have been sharing their views on the use of face coverings after 'Freedom Day' on July 19. Picture: Oli Scarff /AFP via Getty Images.

Paul Jopling: “I think we have worn them for long enough.”

Dylan Keville: “I’ll still be wearing mine on the bus and in crowded places etc.”

Lilian Briggs: “No, I think in shops no masks no entry.”

Rachel Bell: “I think it should for retail but not for public transport.”

Leah Savage: “Wear if you want to and don’t if you don’t have to.”

Adelle Hutchinson Mckibbin: “Personally I can’t see the point anymore, there are so many people who don’t use a mask and so many who put it under their nose.”

Helen Mcleavey: “If you’re going into a shop then you should have to wear one. It’s half an hour out of your life.”

Maureen Champ: “I think it’s up to the individual, whatever makes them feel safe.”

Gav Liddle: “Each shop and council should decide for themselves.”

Kevan Templeton: “Compulsory it’s still out there and it’s growing.”

Tracey Collins: “Absolutely 100 % mine’s getting binned.”

