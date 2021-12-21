Where are walk-in coronavirus vaccination centres open across Sunderland this Christmas and New Year?

According to the most recent Government data, nearly 29 million people across the UK have received their booster vaccine to assist in the fight against Coronavirus, but with the Omicron variant seen as a bigger threat than ever, councils are looking to ensure more of the population can pick up their vaccinations.

Anyone aged 12 or over can now receive the first and second dose of the vaccine, while people aged 18 and over were given the ability to pick up their booster in mid December, and all doses are available from walk-in sites.

Six sites across Sunderland will be offering vaccinations to anyone eligible who wants one, and they will be open throughout the final days of the year with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walk-in vaccination centres are open across Sunderland. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

These are the opening times for walk-in vaccination sites across Sunderland across the Christmas and New Year period.

Wednesday December 22

Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pm

Thursday December 23

Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pm

Friday December 24

Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmPallion Health Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pm

Monday December 27

Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pm

Tuesday December 28

Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pm

Wednesday December 29

Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pm

Thursday December 30

Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pm

Friday December 31

Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 1:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pm

Sunday January 2