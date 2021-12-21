Where are walk-in coronavirus vaccination centres open across Sunderland this Christmas and New Year?
With the omicron variant now rife, pressure is mounting on local authorities to get the public vaccinated.
According to the most recent Government data, nearly 29 million people across the UK have received their booster vaccine to assist in the fight against Coronavirus, but with the Omicron variant seen as a bigger threat than ever, councils are looking to ensure more of the population can pick up their vaccinations.
Anyone aged 12 or over can now receive the first and second dose of the vaccine, while people aged 18 and over were given the ability to pick up their booster in mid December, and all doses are available from walk-in sites.
Six sites across Sunderland will be offering vaccinations to anyone eligible who wants one, and they will be open throughout the final days of the year with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
These are the opening times for walk-in vaccination sites across Sunderland across the Christmas and New Year period.
Wednesday December 22
Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pm
Thursday December 23
Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pm
Friday December 24
Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmPallion Health Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pm
Monday December 27
Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pm
Tuesday December 28
Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pm
Wednesday December 29
Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pm
Thursday December 30
Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 6:00pm
Friday December 31
Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pmPallion Health Centre, 10:00am – 1:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 1:00pm
Sunday January 2
Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pmRiverview Health Centre, 8:00am – 8:00pm