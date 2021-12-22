What to do if you test positive for Covid-19: What are the coronavirus isolation rules and guidelines in the UK?

The new Omicron variant of the Coronavirus has resulted in a surge of positive cases across the country over the last two weeks, but what needs to be done if you test positive, and how long is the isolation period according to the current set of rules?

Getting a positive test

Because of the two types of test available in the UK at the moment, there are two ways people can find out that they have the Coronavirus. The first of these comes from Lateral Flow Tests which can be picked up from a number of pharmacies and other sites across the city. If this test is positive, you will see two dark lines across the test cartridge as opposed to the one line which is visible if the person being tested is negative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the Coronavirus isolation rules and guidelines in the UK? (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Government guidelines recommend that anyone who gets a positive Lateral Flow Test should get tested with a PCR test. This is the second type of Covid test and is more reliable that Lateral Flow Tests, but the result can take longer to find out.

The result of any PCR test will be emailed or texted to the person who was tested.

How long do I need to isolate for?

Under the current Government guidelines, which were introduced on Wednesday December 22, anyone who has tested positive need to isolate for a minimum of seven days.

This has been reduced from ten days if the person in question receives a negative Lateral Flow Test reading on days six and seven of the isolation period, with the first test being taken no earlier than day six.

The new rules are also only in place for those who have received two doses of the Coronavirus vaccination. These are available for anyone aged 12 or over in the UK.

Anyone who remains unvaccinated will be required to remain in isolation for the full ten days.

Although free of isolation, anyone who gets two negative tests is recommended to limit close contact with people in poorly ventilated spaces.