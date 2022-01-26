Watch as Covid vaccine bus makes its first stop in Sunderland - and here's where else it is going
The vaccine bus has made its first stop in Sunderland.
As part of a drive to increase covid vaccination rates ahead of tomorrow’s easing of restrictions, the bus, which is operated by the Nightingale Vaccination Centre, is out and about across the city this week to offer people their first, second or booster jabs.
First stop today, Wednesday, January 26, was Downhill, and the bus will be in Southwick, Hetton and Washington over the next few days.
Senior nurse Dee Frost said the bus was a great way to get out into the community and reach people who might not otherwise be able to get jabbed: “We are able to get right into the heart of the community,” she said.
"It lets us reach people who would not be able to get to or might have concerns about coming into one of the big vaccination centres.
"People don’t even have to have a vaccination – they can just come down and ask us questions about anything they need to know.”
But she added that vaccination was crucial in limiting covid cases, and keeping the impact on those who do catch the virus to a minimum: “The vaccine protects you from the virus itself but also means in the event you do catch it, you are less likely to end up in hospital,” she said.
The vaccine bus will be at the following locations this week and no appointments are needed. All sessions take place between 10am and 3pm:
Friday, January 28: Southwick Community Centre SR5 2AB
Saturday, January 29: Hetton School DH5 9JZ
Sunday, January 30: Barmston Village Primary School NE38 8JA
The walk-in vaccination centre in Sunderland city centre, at 57 High Street West, opposite Primark, is also back by popular demand, with sessions between 10am and 4pm on Friday and Saturday, January 28 and 29, Friday and Saturday, February 4 and 5 and Friday and Saturday, February 11 and 12.
Details of other walk-in vaccine clinics across the city are available at: www.sunderland.gov.uk/vaccine-walkin
