Two people in Sunderland die after testing positive for Covid more than 150 new cases confirmed in city
Two people have sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Sunderland as 156 new virus cases are confirmed in the city.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, August 25 that 149 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,003.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, August 25 it was announced that 35,847 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,590,747.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 25: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 817
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 894
Cases of coronavirus
156 more cases on August 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 36,539
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 260.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 20: 725
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 73
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,039
Based on the latest available information.