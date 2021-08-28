Two people die in Sunderland after testing positive for Covid as more than 150 new cases confirmed in city
Two further people have sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Sunderland, as 152 new cases are confirmed in the city.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, August 28, that 133 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,376.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, August 28, it was announced that 32,406 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,698,486.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 28: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 821
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 894
Cases of coronavirus
152 more cases on August 28
Total number of cases since March 2020: 36,964
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 287.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 23: 800
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day.